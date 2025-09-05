Reeva foundation rallies around stricken June Steenkamp
June Steenkamp, the mother of slain model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp, is facing a long road to recovery after suffering a severe stroke on Monday.
Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation chief executive Tania Koen said Steenkamp was being treated at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, where she was conscious but unable to communicate or recognise anyone...
