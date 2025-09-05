Sharlene Govender, a 44-year-old former nurse, has renal dialysis three times a week since her diagnosis.
Act before kidney disease becomes silent killer, says vascular surgeon
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
As South Africa marks Kidney Awareness Week, patients with advanced kidney disease are urged to plan ahead for dialysis treatment.
By 2022, when the last statistics were recorded, more than 9,000 South Africans were on life-saving dialysis treatment.
Durban vascular surgeon at Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre Dr Vinesh Padayachy said central to preparation is vascular access which allows blood to be filtered during dialysis.
Padayachy said the best outcomes happen when patients start planning well before dialysis becomes urgent.
“Ideally planning begins well before dialysis is needed, allowing time for a fistula to mature. A fistula is a surgically created connection between an artery and a vein, often in the arm, that makes dialysis safer and more effective,” he said.
For several weeks to months after surgery, the access site requires careful monitoring.
“Regular monitoring by a vascular surgeon, including physical exams and ultrasound evaluations, is paramount. The decision on the type of access depends on the patient’s overall health, the condition of their blood vessels and how soon dialysis is required,.
“There have been exciting developments in bioengineered blood vessels and less invasive procedures. These innovations aim to reduce complications and enhance the patient experience.”
Most patients return to normal activities within a week after the procedure.
Padayachy stressed the importance of spotting kidney problems early. Warning signs include:
“Regular check-ups, monitoring blood pressure and routine blood tests can help in early detection,” he advised.
For those already on haemodialysis, lifestyle adjustments were “just as important as medical care. I recommend following dietary and fluid restrictions, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking and managing stress to improve quality of life.”
Sharlene Govender, a 44-year-old former nurse, has renal dialysis three times a week since her diagnosis.
“Renal dialysis has been a lifeline for me, allowing me to manage my kidney failure and maintain some quality of life. However, my ultimate hope is to receive a kidney transplant, which would give me a chance to live a fuller, healthier life.
“I'm grateful for the medical team caring for me and the generosity of living donors and deceased donors who make transplantation possible,” she said.
On Tuesday Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said there were 6,500 patients on the waiting list for organ and tissue donations nationally.
“Of these, 1,100 are in Gauteng and awaiting kidney transplants, including those undergoing workups to be listed for transplantation,” she said.
“I urge all citizens of Gauteng aged 18 and older to consider becoming organ donors. Let us foster a culture of compassion and generosity, where giving the gift of life becomes a community norm. Each donor has the potential to save multiple lives and enhance the quality of life for many.
“Let us work hand-in-hand to raise awareness about kidney health, educate our communities about the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and encourage them to register for organ donation.”
TimesLIVE
