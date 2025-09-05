News

Cape gangsterism: Man killed at court, 2 people wounded in nearby shootings

By TimesLIVE - 06 September 2025
A firearm was recovered after the fatal shooting in the Athlone magistrate's court building.
Image: SAPS

A man was shot dead at the court premises and two other people were injured nearby when suspected gang fights broke out in Athlone, Cape Town, on Friday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the gunman fled the scene. A firearm and personal belongings were later recovered.

“In close proximity, a man and a woman were shot and wounded in separate incidents. They were transported to medical facilities for treatment,” she said.

Detectives from the anti-gang unit are investigating the incidents. Police have registered a murder and two attempted murders for investigation.

“It is believed the deceased person shot inside the court premises was scheduled to appear as an accused.”

Police have bolstered deployment in the area as the search for the gunmen continues.

