Joburg tops Africa’s wealth list as millionaire numbers boom

Johannesburg has retained its crown as Africa’s wealthiest city, according to the newly published Africa Wealth Report 2025.
The report also forecasts the continent’s millionaire population will grow by 65% over the next decade.
The report, compiled by international wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners in partnership with global wealth intelligence company New World Wealth, shows that Africa is home to 25 billionaires, 348 centimillionaires (those with $100m or more) and 122,500 millionaires.
This is a dramatic shift from the late 20th century when there were only a handful of billionaires on the continent and many economies were in long-term decline.
Despite global headwinds, Africa’s private wealth markets are expanding rapidly. Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is projected to grow by 3.7% in 2025 — outpacing both the US with 1.4% and Europe with 0.7% — and by 4.1% in 2026.
Group head of private clients at Henley & Partners Dominic Volek said Africa’s sustained economic expansion, combined with significant growth in high-net-worth-individual populations, positioned the continent as a key player in the evolving global wealth landscape.
“The investment migration sector is now working both ways, with African investors seeking greater global mobility and diversification while international investors are increasingly identifying Africa as a destination for long-term, stable capital deployment,” he said.
South Africa remains the dominant force in African wealth, accounting for 34% of the continent’s millionaires, equal to the next five wealthiest countries combined.
With 41,100 millionaires, the country leads the so-called “Big Five” wealth markets — Egypt (14,800), Morocco (7,500), Nigeria (7,200) and Kenya (6,800) — which together make up 63% of Africa’s millionaires and 88% of its billionaires.
Mauritius has recorded the fastest growth over the past decade, with its millionaire population up 63% thanks to political stability, tax efficiency and a successful residence by investment programme.
Rwanda (+48%) and Morocco (+40%) also posted strong gains, while Nigeria’s millionaire numbers plunged by 47%.
At a city level, Johannesburg leads with 11,700 millionaires, concentrated in Sandton and lifestyle estates in the Waterfall—Midrand corridor.
Cape Town ranks second with 8,500 high-net-worth individuals and has emerged as Africa’s leader in centimillionaires, home to 35 ultra-wealthy residents. The Mother City is also Africa’s most expensive prime real estate market, at US$5,800 (R101,762) per m², and is on track to overtake Johannesburg in total wealth by 2030.
Cairo takes third place with 6,800 millionaires and the highest concentration of billionaires (five), while Nairobi ranks fourth with 4,200 millionaires, nearly half of Kenya’s total private wealth.
Political analyst and author Justice Malala said Africa’s story is one of promise alongside persistent challenges.
“Africa’s story remains one of dualities. Its economic trajectory reveals resilience and promise, bolstered by institutional innovation and growing investor confidence. Yet these exist alongside deep political fractures and governance setbacks,” he said.
“If African leadership can harness the momentum of economic growth while tackling political dysfunction with equal resolve, the continent may yet turn this moment of paradox into one of transformation.”
Henley & Partners’ research shows that affluent Africans are increasingly pursuing “global positioning” strategies, acquiring residence rights or second citizenships abroad to expand business opportunities, secure education for their children and safeguard wealth.
Grace Arthur from Henley & Partners Ghana said: “These investors are not turning their backs on Africa. They are expanding its footprint, forging connections and unlocking capital on a global scale.”
Portugal’s Golden Visa programme remains the top choice for African investors, followed by Caribbean citizenship options in Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda.
On the inbound side, Mauritius and Egypt are among the countries using residence and citizenship by investment schemes to attract long-term foreign capital.
Wiphold CFO Nontobeko Ndhlazi said with the world’s youngest population, Africa has a demographic advantage.
“The full potential of this social dividend, where about half of Africa’s youth are women, holds immense possibilities. African women, particularly those in rural areas, play a crucial role in the broader agricultural sector.
“Many have developed an inherent understanding of environmental sustainability, making them de facto environmental managers,” she said.
Chief economist at Henley & Partners Jean Paul Fabri said Africa’s rising millionaire class represented both opportunity and challenge.
“The rise in Africa’s millionaire class is both a signal and a test. It signals that despite challenges, wealth is being created and retained in key markets. But it also tests the continent’s ability to turn private wealth growth into broad-based economic transformation,” he said.
“For Africa, the goal is not merely to count millionaires but to build a wealth ecosystem where prosperity is self-reinforcing.”
