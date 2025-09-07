News

Ex-FNB employee jailed six years for fraud, theft

By Herald Reporter - 07 September 2025

A former FNB employee convicted of two counts of fraud and theft, was handed two six-year sentences for each crime.

The sentences will run concurrently and she was ordered to repay the bank R270,000...

