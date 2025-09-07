A man believed to be in his 50s drowned at the Breede River mouth in Witsand in the Western Cape after his boat capsized on Saturday morning.
NSRI Agulhas station commander Reinard Geldenhuys said their duty crews were activated after eyewitness reports to their emergency operations centre and their NSRI Witsand duty controller about a boat capsizing.
“Eyewitness reports confirmed that a ski-boat, with four crew on-board, a dad (believed to be aged 50), his two teenage daughters aged 17 and 15 from Robertson, Western Cape, and a male friend (believed to be in his 20s), had capsized in the vicinity of the sandbar in the Breede River mouth while appearing to be exiting the river mouth.”
He said crew, from NSRI rescue stations in the vicinity, the SA Police Service and Western Cape Government Hhealth EMS responded.
A local fishing vessel launched with NSRI crew on-board, while a local Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), The Jolly Rodger, that was nearby at the time, rescued all four casualties from the water, reporting that the dad was unconscious and unresponsive.
“The four casualties were brought to the NSRI rescue base on-board the RHIB Jolly Rodger, where CPR efforts were continued on the unresponsive man, and CPR efforts were joined by a doctor and EMS paramedics.
“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted sadly the man was declared deceased,” Geldenhuys said.
He said the two daughters and the male friend were not injured while attempts to recover the capsized casualty boat were in progress.
Geldenhuys conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.
TimesLIVE
Man drowns in Western Cape after boat capsizes
The man who was with his two teenage daughters and their male friend was declared dead after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com
A man believed to be in his 50s drowned at the Breede River mouth in Witsand in the Western Cape after his boat capsized on Saturday morning.
NSRI Agulhas station commander Reinard Geldenhuys said their duty crews were activated after eyewitness reports to their emergency operations centre and their NSRI Witsand duty controller about a boat capsizing.
“Eyewitness reports confirmed that a ski-boat, with four crew on-board, a dad (believed to be aged 50), his two teenage daughters aged 17 and 15 from Robertson, Western Cape, and a male friend (believed to be in his 20s), had capsized in the vicinity of the sandbar in the Breede River mouth while appearing to be exiting the river mouth.”
He said crew, from NSRI rescue stations in the vicinity, the SA Police Service and Western Cape Government Hhealth EMS responded.
A local fishing vessel launched with NSRI crew on-board, while a local Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), The Jolly Rodger, that was nearby at the time, rescued all four casualties from the water, reporting that the dad was unconscious and unresponsive.
“The four casualties were brought to the NSRI rescue base on-board the RHIB Jolly Rodger, where CPR efforts were continued on the unresponsive man, and CPR efforts were joined by a doctor and EMS paramedics.
“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted sadly the man was declared deceased,” Geldenhuys said.
He said the two daughters and the male friend were not injured while attempts to recover the capsized casualty boat were in progress.
Geldenhuys conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News