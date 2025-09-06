On Saturday Mathe said ahead of the SA Police Service’s annual commemoration day to honour 27 fallen officers, a total of R42,134 had been raised. She confirmed the money from back-a-buddy, a crowdfunding platform, reflected in its SAPSET bank account.
Police regulations forbid officers from accepting gifts for executing their duties. The funds will be used to pay for school fees, buy school uniform and stationery for the children.
In thanking the donors, national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said: “These funds will go a long way in assisting us to keep these children in school. To date, the fund has paid for school fees of more than 1,700 children. More than 140 have already obtained their senior certificate and at least 54 have already obtained a post school qualification including diplomas and degrees.
“To all the social media users who contributed to this good cause, may your pockets never run dry and may you continue to bless others as this espouses the true spirit of ubuntu which South Africans are known.”
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will address families and friends of officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual police commemoration day at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children
Funds raised on social media to be donated to SA Police Service Education Trust
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A charity drive to raise funds to buy two cows as a token of appreciation for KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after explosive allegations he made against senior law enforcement officials has resulted in a windfall for the children of fallen officers.
In July Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in some cases police were investigating — and also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by then police minister Senzo Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.
He accused national deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya of issuing written instructions withdrawing all case dockets from the political killings task team and transferring them to his office, potentially interfering with ongoing investigations.
The revelations sparked a national outcry, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, chairperson of a commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Last month national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe revealed money raised by social media users and influencers would be donated to the SA Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET) by Mkhwanazi, pending approval. The trust provides financial support for the educational needs of children of police members who died in the line of duty.
On Saturday Mathe said ahead of the SA Police Service’s annual commemoration day to honour 27 fallen officers, a total of R42,134 had been raised. She confirmed the money from back-a-buddy, a crowdfunding platform, reflected in its SAPSET bank account.
Police regulations forbid officers from accepting gifts for executing their duties. The funds will be used to pay for school fees, buy school uniform and stationery for the children.
In thanking the donors, national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said: “These funds will go a long way in assisting us to keep these children in school. To date, the fund has paid for school fees of more than 1,700 children. More than 140 have already obtained their senior certificate and at least 54 have already obtained a post school qualification including diplomas and degrees.
“To all the social media users who contributed to this good cause, may your pockets never run dry and may you continue to bless others as this espouses the true spirit of ubuntu which South Africans are known.”
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will address families and friends of officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual police commemoration day at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News