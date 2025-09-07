“This means you must use force that is proportional to the threat that you face. You must not surrender to any form of criminality.
SA intensifying fight against crime with specialised units and advanced tech — Mashatile
Senior Reporter
Image: Antonio Muchave
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is intensifying efforts in the fight against crime by giving resources to specialised units and investing in advanced technology.
Mashatile was speaking at the annual Police Commemoration Day ceremony in Pretoria on Sunday, attended by the families of 27 officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 1, 2024 and March 31.
“We are resourcing specialised units, investing in advanced technology, strengthening intelligence and tightening laws to deal decisively with those who target police officers,” Mashatile said.
He told officers they should not die with their service firearms in their holsters because they had a duty to protect themselves.
“This means you must use force that is proportional to the threat that you face. You must not surrender to any form of criminality.
“Each year we commemorate this event, my heart is weighed down with sorrow, thinking about the child who has lost a parent, the spouse who has lost a husband or wife, and a brother or sister who has lost a sibling.
“To the children of our fallen officers, your pain is our pain. Please be aware that your parents died as heroes and heroines, and their sacrifices are acknowledged by the whole country.
“To the colleagues, the men and women of the SAPS who stood shoulder to shoulder with these officers, we recognise your pain. You have lost teammates, mentors and friends. We honour your courage to return to duty, despite the risks you face every day.
“Last year, we mourned 39 of their colleagues. Together, that brings to 66 the devastating figure of police officers killed in just two years. Sixty-six lives cut short while protecting our democracy, our communities, and our freedom. These deaths have ruthlessly torn apart 66 families.”
Among the 27 killed between April last year and March this year was Const Boikokobetso Retlotlisitswe Sonopo, 26, who had barely one year of service and who Mashatile described as a young man full of promise.
Sonopo was killed while on patrol in Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape on June 28 last year and robbed of his weapon and uniform.
Lt-Col Pieter Pretorius, 59, a seasoned investigator stationed at the Ermelo vehicle crime investigation unit in Mpumalanga, was killed just a year before his retirement, when he was ambushed and gunned down on January 16 while returning from lunch.
“His killers sought to silence justice, but they will not succeed. To date, ten suspects have been arrested, a testament to our commitment that justice will prevail,” Mashatile said.
“We should not allow these ruthless acts by criminals to continue. Criminals should never be free to roam our streets whenever they choose. Most importantly, as our community’s first line of defence, you must always remain vigilant and never let your guard down.”
The government was concerned by reports of collusion between some police members and criminals, Mashatile said.
“We encourage all of you to uncover wrongdoing inside your ranks, regardless of who is involved. As a nation, we rely on the SAPS to ensure that there is peace and order.
“We must work together to solve the institution’s inefficiencies and lack of public trust. As we memorialise the departed, we must also look to the future and take steps to improve the institution they fought for and dedicatedly served.”
Mashatile said attacking a police officer was an attack on the state and would be met with the full might of the law.
He said the rate of criminality, especially involving organised crime syndicates, was a major concern.
