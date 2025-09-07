News

South Sudan returns deportee from the US to Mexico

By Reuters - 07 September 2025
Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican national, one of eight men deported from the US is escorted by Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, to the plane as he is repatriated, at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Saturday.
Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican national, one of eight men deported from the US is escorted by Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, to the plane as he is repatriated, at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on Saturday.
Image: Samir Bol/Reuters

South Sudan on Saturday repatriated a Mexican national who had been deported to Juba by the US in July, the foreign ministry said.

South Sudan said Mexico had provided assurances the national would not face torture, inhumane treatment or unfair prosecution on arrival.

Jesus Munõz Gutierrez was handed over to Mexico's designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, who arrived in Juba on Friday, the statement said.

It was not immediately possible to reach Gutierrez for comment.

Juba said it remained committed to working with international partners to ensure the safe and humane return of six other third-country nationals now in South Sudan after being deported from the US.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Most Read