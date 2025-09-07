The Herald Cycle Tour turns 40 in full gear
A R650,000 prize purse will set a new record
Entries are now open for the 40th milestone edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, which promises to be the biggest event to date in terms of prize money, race village atmosphere and fast-paced competition on track and off-road.
The prize purse for competitive riders for the 2026 edition of the tour will be an impressive R650,000, sponsored by Tshedo Impact — the largest amount to ever be given away at the event in celebration of 40 years of cycling in the region...
