WATCH LIVE | National Police Commemoration Day 2025

By TimesLIVE - 07 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Police officers who have died in the line of duty in the past 12 months will be remembered at the National Police Commemoration Day ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to join families of the police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual commemoration ceremony.

