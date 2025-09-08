Eden to Addo gives glimpse of SANParks’ mighty vision
The 20-year-old Eden to Addo Corridor Initiative is continuing to break new ground, highlighting the benefits for people and the environment that could flow from the SANParks 2040 Vision.
Speaking to The Herald on the third and final day of the SANParks 2040 Vision Indaba in Gqeberha on Friday, Eden to Addo chief executive Rhian Berning said her team was developing a 400km “living corridor” from the Garden Route National Park to the Addo Elephant National Park, through the Baviaanskloof Mega Reserve...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.