Gqeberha police are investigating the kidnappings of five homeless men who were taken from Newton Park, driven to Motherwell, and then assaulted.
A fifth person died as a result of his injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a case of murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was under investigation.
The incident occurred at about 2pm on Sunday.
“It is alleged that five homeless men, aged between 29 and 36, were kidnapped by about six men in 4th Avenue, Cape Road.”
Beetge said the alleged culprits were driving a Ford Ranger bakkie and a VW Polo.
“It is further alleged that the victims were taken to Motherwell.
“One of the complainants, a 36-year-old, managed to escape through the vehicle canopy of the Ford Ranger on the N2 and jumped from the moving vehicle.
“In Motherwell, the remaining four males were taken to an unknown warehouse where they were severely assaulted by the suspects using sjamboks.”
Beetge said it was believed the homeless men had been accused of breaking into a house in Newton Park.
“Another male victim, estimated to be in his late 20s, was also brought to the warehouse where he was severely assaulted until he lost consciousness.
“The suspects then allegedly dropped all of them off in the bushes in Motherwell.”
Beetge said the victims alerted police.
“The victim in his late 20s was transported to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.”
The Herald
Five homeless men kidnapped, beaten, in Gqeberha
Image: Elvis Ntombela
