Gqeberha soccer legends join forces to revive township sports
With soaring unemployment driving many young people towards drugs, Gqeberha’s soccer legends have joined forces to revive township sports, which they see as a vital pathway to healthier opportunities and better futures for the youth.
Coming together under the banner of the PE Football Legends, the former players say they not only hope to guide youngsters on the soccer field but also help rebuild structures to anchor sports development in the townships...
