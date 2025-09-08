Helenvale mother’s heartbreak as hospital discards newborn’s body
“The bins have already been emptied.”
That was the shocking response given to a Helenvale mother by a Dora Nginza Hospital staff member when she went to collect the body of her newborn baby...
