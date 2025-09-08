News

Helenvale mother’s heartbreak as hospital discards newborn’s body

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 September 2025

“The bins have already been emptied.”

That was the shocking response given to a Helenvale mother by a Dora Nginza Hospital staff member when she went to collect the body of her newborn baby...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Most Read