Ironman4theKidz founders scoop Herald Citizens of Year award

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 08 September 2025

Twenty years ago, longtime friends Gary Stephenson and former Springbok scrumhalf Garth Wright lined up at Hobie Beach to compete in the inaugural Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship.

They aimed to make a difference in the lives of children in need, and that is how the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity Trust was born...

