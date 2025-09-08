Ironman4theKidz founders scoop Herald Citizens of Year award
Twenty years ago, longtime friends Gary Stephenson and former Springbok scrumhalf Garth Wright lined up at Hobie Beach to compete in the inaugural Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship.
They aimed to make a difference in the lives of children in need, and that is how the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity Trust was born...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.