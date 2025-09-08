A 30-year-old Kariega man was shot dead and two other people were wounded when an unidentified man entered a sports bar in the area and opened fire on Sunday.
Man killed, two others wounded in shooting at sports bar
A 30-year-old Kariega man was shot dead and two other people were wounded when an unidentified man entered a sports bar in the area and opened fire on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said one count of murder and two of attempted murder were under investigation.
“An unknown man entered a sports bar in Young Street, Kariega, and opened fire at the people in the bar.
“A 30-year-old male sustained several gunshot wounds to his head and upper body and passed away at the scene.
“Another male sustained a gunshot wound to his cheek, and a female was wounded in an arm and leg.
“The [shooter] fled the scene,” Beetge said.
