Members of the police national intervention unit (NIU) shot and killed a suspect linked to the 2020 murder of a Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal school principal during a confrontation in Soweto.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year-old suspect, who was also wanted for carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm in KwaZulu-Natal, was tracked to a hostel in Mapetla, Soweto on Sunday afternoon.
“When the suspect noticed the presence of police, he began shooting and the NIU returned fire, fatally wounding him,” she said.
Man linked to KZN principal’s murder killed in Soweto during gun battle with cops
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Members of the police national intervention unit (NIU) shot and killed a suspect linked to the 2020 murder of a Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal school principal during a confrontation in Soweto.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year-old suspect, who was also wanted for carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm in KwaZulu-Natal, was tracked to a hostel in Mapetla, Soweto on Sunday afternoon.
“When the suspect noticed the presence of police, he began shooting and the NIU returned fire, fatally wounding him,” she said.
According to Mathe, the man had previously been arrested in connection with the murder of Zwelabantu Zuma in his office in October 2020. However, the case was withdrawn.
Police investigations revealed many suspects were involved. Two men are serving life sentences for the murder, while two others died before standing trial. One suspect remains at large.
Investigators later gathered fresh evidence, leading to the court issuing a warrant for the man's arrest.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News