News

Nelson Mandela Bay buckling under crime but safety committee hasn’t met in months

Proposal to establish metro police precinct for hotspot areas among key items being delayed

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 08 September 2025

While communities in Nelson Mandela Bay are reeling under an onslaught of kidnappings, extortion incidents and murders, the city’s safety and security committee has not met in months, delaying crucial reports from being approved by council.

The oversight committee has convened just a couple of times since the ANC-led coalition took over in November 2024...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Most Read