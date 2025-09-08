NMU researchers working on sustainable use of groundwater

Nelson Mandela University researchers are developing innovative tools to help protect Gqeberha’s vital underground water supply, offering hope for smarter drought planning in a city where water scarcity has become a pressing concern.
Between 2015 and 2023, the city faced its longest recorded drought.
As dam levels dropped to historic lows, residents, municipalities and nonprofits raced to drill hundreds of boreholes to secure alternative water sources.
However, experts warned that simply increasing supply was not enough — without careful planning, over-extraction could damage the very aquifers residents rely on.
PhD student Bamanye Vandala, under the guidance of department of geosciences head Dr Gaathier Mahed, has been exploring sustainable solutions.
Their recent study, published in Sustainable Water Resources Management, focuses on managed aquifer recharge (MAR) — a method of storing excess water underground during wet periods for use in droughts.
“The motivation came during the height of the drought when dam levels dropped to a record low of 10%,” Vandala said.
“We realised the need for more sustainable approaches to groundwater security.”
Using a spatial model built from geological, hydrogeological and water quality data, Vandala applied multi-criteria decision analysis (MCDA) to identify sites where aquifer recharge would be most effective.
The model provides local authorities with a scientific framework to manage groundwater resources strategically, rather than relying on emergency measures.
Experts cautioned that groundwater was not limitless.
“It’s highly variable, especially in fractured rock aquifers, and easily impacted by over-extraction, contamination and climate variability,” Vandala said.
The recent near-miss with a day zero scenario in Gqeberha highlighted the urgency of moving from reactive to long-term water resilience planning.
The research’s MAR suitability maps could guide municipalities in strategic borehole placement, recharge basin siting and integration with land-use plans.
Vandala also emphasised the importance of community involvement.
“Monitoring water use and participating in awareness programmes helps ensure initiatives like MAR are maintained responsibly.”
While working with fractured aquifers is challenging due to complex geology and scarce data, Vandala hopes the model can be adapted for other drought-prone regions in SA.
“Each spatial model can be tailored with local data, but the methodology is transferable. Ideally, this work will feed into national MAR planning.”
In a city where rainfall is unpredictable and dam storage limited, groundwater may be a silent hero — but Vandala and Mahed’s research shows that protecting this resource requires science, careful planning and community effort.
The Herald
NMU researchers working on sustainable use of groundwater
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela University researchers are developing innovative tools to help protect Gqeberha’s vital underground water supply, offering hope for smarter drought planning in a city where water scarcity has become a pressing concern.
Between 2015 and 2023, the city faced its longest recorded drought.
As dam levels dropped to historic lows, residents, municipalities and nonprofits raced to drill hundreds of boreholes to secure alternative water sources.
However, experts warned that simply increasing supply was not enough — without careful planning, over-extraction could damage the very aquifers residents rely on.
PhD student Bamanye Vandala, under the guidance of department of geosciences head Dr Gaathier Mahed, has been exploring sustainable solutions.
Their recent study, published in Sustainable Water Resources Management, focuses on managed aquifer recharge (MAR) — a method of storing excess water underground during wet periods for use in droughts.
“The motivation came during the height of the drought when dam levels dropped to a record low of 10%,” Vandala said.
“We realised the need for more sustainable approaches to groundwater security.”
Using a spatial model built from geological, hydrogeological and water quality data, Vandala applied multi-criteria decision analysis (MCDA) to identify sites where aquifer recharge would be most effective.
The model provides local authorities with a scientific framework to manage groundwater resources strategically, rather than relying on emergency measures.
Experts cautioned that groundwater was not limitless.
“It’s highly variable, especially in fractured rock aquifers, and easily impacted by over-extraction, contamination and climate variability,” Vandala said.
The recent near-miss with a day zero scenario in Gqeberha highlighted the urgency of moving from reactive to long-term water resilience planning.
The research’s MAR suitability maps could guide municipalities in strategic borehole placement, recharge basin siting and integration with land-use plans.
Vandala also emphasised the importance of community involvement.
“Monitoring water use and participating in awareness programmes helps ensure initiatives like MAR are maintained responsibly.”
While working with fractured aquifers is challenging due to complex geology and scarce data, Vandala hopes the model can be adapted for other drought-prone regions in SA.
“Each spatial model can be tailored with local data, but the methodology is transferable. Ideally, this work will feed into national MAR planning.”
In a city where rainfall is unpredictable and dam storage limited, groundwater may be a silent hero — but Vandala and Mahed’s research shows that protecting this resource requires science, careful planning and community effort.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News