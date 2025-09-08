News

Progress rugby player gunned down in Kariega sports bar

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley and Bryan Goliath - 08 September 2025

The Kariega community is once again in mourning after the murder of another rising rugby talent.

Progress Rugby Club player and father Jade-Lee Booysen was shot dead when an armed man entered a sports bar in Young Street on Sunday and opened fire...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically
Porsche 911 Turbo S | 7:03.92 official laptime | Nordschleife

Most Read