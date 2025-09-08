Extensive search efforts continued into the early hours of Monday for an accomplished kitesurfer who went missing offshore of Eden on the Bay in Cape Town.
Graham Howes, 38, from Bloubergstrand, was last seen on a blue and black kiteboard, with a white kite sail with red writing, in a black wetsuit at about 1pm.
NSRI Melkbosstrand duty crew were activated at 8pm after reports from family that Howes had not returned as expected by late afternoon.
NSRI rescue craft were launched in conjunction with a quad-bike search of the shoreline.
“A Western Cape government health EMS metro rescue drone unit was dispatched conducting aerial infrared search efforts. The SAPS attended and a formal investigation has been opened,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“Family and friends, the Blouberg and Melkbosstrand coast watchers and neighbourhood watch groups, including the kiteboarding community, are assisting.”
The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Transnet National Ports Authority were assisting while Telkom Maritime Radio Services broadcast alerts to passing ships.
“We appeal to the community and the fishing, sailing, private and commercial maritime community, in the area between Blouberg Beach and northwest along the West Coast towards Dassen Island and beyond to keep a look out,” said Lambinon.
“Search grids — taking into account weather, wind and sea currents — indicate the search area to extend out to sea from Eden on the Bay and out to sea in a northwest direction between Bloubergstrand and Robben Island, and out to sea beyond Bokpunt and past the vicinity between Yzerfontein and Dassen Island.
“An accomplished kite boarder, wearing a wetsuit, Graham remains missing despite the extensive sea, air and shoreline search that continued into the early hours of Monday.”
Sea, air and shoreline search for missing Bloubergstrand kitesurfer
