Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL Hlengiwe Mavimbela died in a horrific accident on the N2 near KwaMbonambi in the northern part of the province on Sunday afternoon.
Four other passengers were injured and transferred to hospital.
“Two light motor vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the death of three members of the same family. The speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Nontembeko Boyce has just informed me that the deceased are family members of the MP Hlengiwe Mavimbela,” said Sboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements.
He expressed condolences to the Mavimbela family and other families whose loved ones died in road accidents this weekend.
“In the same accident, four other passengers were seriously injured and transported to Melomed and Ngwelezane hospitals, respectively. We wish them a speedy recovery,” said Duma.
He hailed the emergency medical personnel who tried everything possible to provide quality care to the victims.
“The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding of roads and bridges. We request motorists to be extra cautious on the roads, especially in Mthonjaneni, Nkandla, Ulundi, Nongoma, eDumbe, Phongolo, Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Nquthu, and Newcastle,” Duma said.
He added that the team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is on high alert and is monitoring major routes.
TimesLIVE
Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL die in head-on collision
Image: 123RF/chalabala
Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL Hlengiwe Mavimbela died in a horrific accident on the N2 near KwaMbonambi in the northern part of the province on Sunday afternoon.
Four other passengers were injured and transferred to hospital.
“Two light motor vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the death of three members of the same family. The speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Nontembeko Boyce has just informed me that the deceased are family members of the MP Hlengiwe Mavimbela,” said Sboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements.
He expressed condolences to the Mavimbela family and other families whose loved ones died in road accidents this weekend.
“In the same accident, four other passengers were seriously injured and transported to Melomed and Ngwelezane hospitals, respectively. We wish them a speedy recovery,” said Duma.
He hailed the emergency medical personnel who tried everything possible to provide quality care to the victims.
“The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding of roads and bridges. We request motorists to be extra cautious on the roads, especially in Mthonjaneni, Nkandla, Ulundi, Nongoma, eDumbe, Phongolo, Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Nquthu, and Newcastle,” Duma said.
He added that the team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is on high alert and is monitoring major routes.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News