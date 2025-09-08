Will closure of Goodyear plant deflate Kariega house prices?
Some estate agents expect retrenchments to put property market under pressure in short term; others point to its resilience
With the Goodyear SA plant now closed, Kariega estate agents have warned of a possible drop in property prices in the town, driven by shrinking demand, distressed sales and mounting pressure on the rental market.
But while there is a consensus that the closure of the plant will place pressure on Kariega’s housing market, the tone among agents is not strictly negative...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.