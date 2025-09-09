A shocking incident unfolded in Mambalwini, Eastern Cape, where two brothers aged 17 and 21 were arrested and charged with the murder of their 39-year-old sibling.
According to police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo, the brothers allegedly caught their brother raping their 15-year-old niece on Saturday.
“The three brothers returned from the local tavern with their 15-year-old niece on Saturday and the two brothers alleged that they found their elder brother raping their niece and started assaulting him,” Matyolo said.
“He fought back but was ultimately overpowered and was kept in a locked rondavel house within the homestead for Saturday night with his hands tied with a rope.”
“On Sunday at about 8am, the elder brother was found dead in the rondavel he was kept in,” Matyolo said.
“Police were summoned and arrested the two male suspects who were charged with murder, and a rape case has been opened by the niece. Investigations into the incidents continue.”
The duo appeared in the Mqanduli magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Brothers arrested for murder after allegedly catching older sibling raping teenage niece
Police said it appears the elder brother was assaulted, tied up and found dead the next morning
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Atit Phetmuangtong
A shocking incident unfolded in Mambalwini, Eastern Cape, where two brothers aged 17 and 21 were arrested and charged with the murder of their 39-year-old sibling.
According to police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo, the brothers allegedly caught their brother raping their 15-year-old niece on Saturday.
“The three brothers returned from the local tavern with their 15-year-old niece on Saturday and the two brothers alleged that they found their elder brother raping their niece and started assaulting him,” Matyolo said.
“He fought back but was ultimately overpowered and was kept in a locked rondavel house within the homestead for Saturday night with his hands tied with a rope.”
“On Sunday at about 8am, the elder brother was found dead in the rondavel he was kept in,” Matyolo said.
“Police were summoned and arrested the two male suspects who were charged with murder, and a rape case has been opened by the niece. Investigations into the incidents continue.”
The duo appeared in the Mqanduli magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News