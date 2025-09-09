Chilli & Braai Fiesta brings the heat to Gqeberha
Expect sizzling celebration of SA-style community spirit
Spring in Gqeberha is about to get a fiery twist as the third annual Chilli Fiesta returns with a bold new flavour.
The 2025 event has been rebranded as the Chilli & Braai Fiesta, promising a sizzling celebration of spice, smoke and South African togetherness on Saturday October 4 at African Sky’s in Theescombe. ..
