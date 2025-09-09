News

MEC rejects calls to place health department under administration

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 September 2025

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa shut down calls for her department to be placed under administration on Tuesday, despite problems affecting patients and a failure to fill critical vacancies.

Capa was joined by the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) social services select committee, led by portfolio chair Desery Fienies, on an oversight visit to Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals, including Dora Nginza, Livingstone and Empilweni...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

50 Years of an Icon: Polo Project Drift — The Film
'Gen Z' protests over social media ban in Nepal turn deadly | REUTERS

Most Read