Missing Alexander Road High matric pupil found safe
Alexander Road High School pupil Ona Moloto, who had been reported missing on Monday, has been found.
Without elaborating, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives had confirmed that Ona was safe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.