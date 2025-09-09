News

Missing Alexander Road High matric pupil found safe

By Msindisi Fengu - 09 September 2025

Alexander Road High School pupil Ona Moloto, who had been reported missing on Monday, has been found.

Without elaborating, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives had confirmed that Ona was safe...

Most Read