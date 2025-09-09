Paintball warriors no match for roaming cattle
Stray animals invade Schoenmakerskop facility, damaging nets and bringing in ticks
At Paintball Planet in Schoenmakerskop, the biggest ambush is not from players in camouflage — it is from stray cattle that crash the arena, damage the nets and leave customers wary of ticks.
Though Linda Nieuwoudt only took over the facility in October, months of stray cattle invading the arena have left the business under strain, with the mounting cost of replacing nets damaged almost weekly threatening its viability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.