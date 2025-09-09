“It is reported that at about 8am, a police constable held his family hostage. He is alleged to have fired two shots before the police arrived on the scene and he is refusing to let his grandmother, nephew and another young boy out of the house.
“At this stage, we can only confirm the three people inside the house with the constable. The police on the scene are also investigating the motive which led to this situation,” she said.
Muridili said the crime scene was still active.
Police officer holding his family hostage in Mamelodi
Image: Gareth Wilson
A Mamelodi police officer has held his family hostage since 8am, Gauteng police said on Tuesday afternoon.
Among the people he is alleged to have held hostage is his grandmother.
According to police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, police's hostage negotiators as well as the Special Task Force and other units from the SAPS are currently on the ground in Buffer Zone, Mamelodi East, responding to the situation.
