Police searching for missing Westering teen

Gqeberha police are urgently seeking assistance in tracing a teen who went missing in the middle of the night from his Westering home.
Ona Moloto, 18, was last seen in the vicinity of Rowallan Park at about 5.20am on Monday.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said he went missing between Sunday night and Monday morning.
“It is alleged that on Sunday, the mother of Ona Moloto said good night to him, and left him in his room busy studying.
“On Monday when his mother went to his bedroom he was not in his room.”
She said Ona resides in Warbler Street, Westering.
“His mother reported him missing on the neighbourhood watch groups.
“Later, video footage was seen where he was spotted at about 5.20am in the vicinity of Rowallan Park.
“On the video footage he was wearing a navy-blue hoody, with black tracksuit pants, white T-shirt, army green Nike sneakers, white Adidas long socks with a blue backpack.
“He never returned home, so enquiries were made to other family members where he might be visiting, but they were unable to trace him.
“The mother then reported him missing at SAPS Kabega Park.”
Janse van Rensburg said police were continuing with the search and were appealing to anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact, SAPS Kabega Park on 082-442-1282 or Crime Stop 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
The Herald
Image: Supplied
The Herald
