Red Location precinct could find new home in CBD
Old Post Office complex in Baakens Street proposed for new heritage complex
After nearly 12 years of forced closure, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is pushing to relocate the Red Location precinct as restoration is estimated to cost more than R53m — potentially more than its original price tag.
The old Post Office complex in Baakens Street, Central, has been earmarked as the site for the proposed new single heritage complex...
