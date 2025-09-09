South End’s iconic fig tree under threat
Symbol of resilience in face of apartheid forced removals now hollowed out, partially burnt, as homeless people use it for shelter
The iconic fig tree in South End, located across the road from the museum on the harbour side, has been a landmark of Gqeberha’s history for more than 150 years.
Recently, however, it has been threatened as homeless people have started taking shelter beneath it...
