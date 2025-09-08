The fishing is too good: KZN man mauled by hyenas 'will return to Cape Vidal campsite'

Despite a terrifying hyena attack, a KwaZulu-Natal man says nothing will keep him from returning to his favourite fishing spot on the province's north coast.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicolas Hohls was mauled by two hyenas while camping at Cape Vidal in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in the early hours of Sunday morning last week.

Instead of swearing off the campsite, Hohls says he cannot wait to go back.

“I am going back, 100%. I'm definitely going back. I love Cape Vidal. It's probably one of the most amazing places that we have on our entire northern coastline. The fishing’s way too good there to not go back,” he told East Coast Radio.

Hohls described how the attack unfolded after what started as a relaxing weekend with friends.

“We spent the day doing what you normally do there. We went fishing, we went on game drives, we drank a few beers, spoke a lot of rubbish and then [just after midnight] on Sunday morning, I went to bed. About half an hour later a hyena attached itself to my left ankle. When I stood up to see what was happening another one bit me in the face and in the head,” he said.

He said he fought desperately to free himself.

“I shoved my hands in their eyes, shoved my hands in their throat, basically doing anything I could to make sure I got out of there. They eventually let me go. My dad found me and rushed me to hospital,” he said.

Hohls suffered bite wounds but says he is recovering well.

“I have no issues other than a limp. My recovery will probably be about a month. From here on out, it’s just making sure my wounds stay clean and don’t get infected,” he said.

In response, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority released a joint statement expressing sympathy and assuring visitors that steps are being taken.

“We have taken note of the recent and unfortunate incident that occurred at the Cape Vidal campsite which resulted in a camper sustaining injuries from a suspected hyena encounter. Our thoughts are with the individual and we extend our sincerest wishes for a swift and full recovery,” they said.

The organisations said teams are working to capture and relocate the hyenas suspected of roaming the campsite but attempts so far have been unsuccessful.

“Trap cameras will be installed to monitor and identify individual hyenas. While we are re-evaluating the need for full fencing at Cape Vidal, it is not considered a viable long-term solution. Fences are not impenetrable and can detract from the wild character that makes Cape Vidal so special,” they said.

While he remains committed to returning, Hohls criticised proposed safety measures at the campsite.

“Trap cameras, they’ve got merits but I don’t see what difference they’re really going to make. What needs to happen is guards patrolling with lethal or non-lethal weapons to deter the animals. I don’t know what purpose those cameras are going to serve,” said Hohls.

The authorities noted that in 15 years there have been only three hyena incidents at the campsite, and stressed that safety guidelines must be followed in such wilderness areas.

“Human-wildlife conflict is observed to increase when camp safety guidelines are not adhered to,” they said.

