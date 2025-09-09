Triple murder rocks Soweto-on-Sea
Girl, 9, grandmother and neighbour gunned down in home
A Nelson Mandela Bay community was gripped by sheer horror on Monday night when a nine-year-old girl, her grandmother and a neighbour were gunned down inside a Malibale Street home in Soweto-on-Sea.
Elam James, a bubbly grade 4 pupil at Emsengeni Primary School, was known for greeting everyone she met...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.