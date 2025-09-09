News

Two in court for allegedly trying to bribe home affairs official

By Msindisi Fengu - 09 September 2025

Two men accused of trying to buy off a home affairs official with a R4,000 bribe appeared in separate Gqeberha courts on Monday.

One a building caretaker, the other a property owner with suspected extremist links, they face charges of corruption...

