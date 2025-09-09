Two women and girl, 9, murdered in Gqeberha home

A manhunt is under way for the suspects responsible for a shooting that claimed the lives of two women and a nine-year-old girl in Gqeberha on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the shooting occurred at about 7.40pm in Malibale Street, Soweto-on-Sea.
According to reports, SAPS Kwazakele were summoned to the scene.
“On their arrival, they received information from the community members that they heard gunshots and found the bodies of the two women [aged 40 and 65] and one child inside the house, and alerted they police.
“Three victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.”
Mawisa said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.
A detective team from the provincial serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha was investigating the incident.
“Police will stamp their authority in ensuring that those involved are apprehended.
“They will leave no stone unturned without apprehending suspects and confiscate any weapon used in the commission of crime.”
She said police were appealing to anyone who could assist with information to contact detective WO John Lourens on 071-352-4706 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or submit a tip-off anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.
The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin officially identify them.
