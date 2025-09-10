Ballet academy director grabs youth accolade in The Herald Citizens of the Year awards

Ariana Bailey, director of the Toynbee Ballet Academy, the only ballet academy in the northern areas of Gqeberha, is making moves with more than just her dancing skills.
Bailey is the recipient of the Standard Bank Youth award at the 2025 The Herald Citizens of the Year awards supported by Nelson Mandela University.
Along with the award, Bailey will receive prize money worth R20,000, compliments of Standard Bank, which will go towards transport, exam fees, ballet shoes and costumes for all the girls.
With more than 80 students under her wing, Bailey has made it her mission to change the lives of the children of Gelvandale through her dance classes.
“I’m honestly so grateful to receive this award,” Bailey said.
“For me, it’s a reminder that the hard work and passion I have for dance is worth it.
“For our learners, it says loud and clear: your dreams matter, your effort is seen, and doors can open where you never thought they could.
“Growing up, I saw how dance could change your confidence and open up opportunities, but I also saw how many kids never got the chance.”
After taking over the reins from her mentor, Gwen-Mary Wells, in 2013, Bailey has worked hard to break the stereotype that ballet is only for a privileged few and show that any child from any background can participate and excel in it.
“Dance is just the tool, we are really teaching confidence, discipline, teamwork and resilience.
“For many kids, Toynbee becomes a safe space where they realise they can dream bigger and chase those dreams.
“At Toynbee, our learners feel seen and are proud to be associated with Toynbee.
“Our doors are open to anyone who wants to grow into not just a great dancer, but an excellent individual that thrives all round,” she said.
Together with her small team — Kyle Adams, Darren Rockman and Jo Anne Kerr — Bailey offers affordable dance classes in a range of different styles including jazz, Irish and street dancing.
Kerr expressed pride and gratitude for being part of the Toynbee team and watching the children grow in confidence through dancing.
“Being able to be a part of the most vibrant and fantastic Toynbee family has really given me an upliftment of my soul.
“I absolutely love every member of the team, and the children are amazing. They come to class and they try their best and dance with their hearts,” Kerr said.
Parent Natasha Rockman said she had seen a positive change in her daughter since she joined the academy.
Cadee Groenewald, nine, fell in love with the classes from day one and is passionate about learning new dance styles and techniques.
“Being a part of the academy means a lot actually, I love it so much because it makes me point my feet so much better,” Cadee said.
Bailey shared some advice for fellow dancers keen on sharing the talent and passion with their communities and the future generation of dancers.
“You don’t need perfect circumstances to start, just use what you have, where you are.
“Small steps matter and when you are consistent, people will join you.
“Making a difference isn’t about being a hero, it’s about caring, showing up, and sticking with it,” she said.
Bailey will be celebrated, along with other category winners, during a glitzy honorary gala awards ceremony on September 19 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
The event sponsors are: Co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University; Gold sponsor: Standard Bank; Silver sponsor: SPAR; Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA; Support partners: Vodacom, Three Peaks Wine and JTC Decor Events, Capsicum Culinary Studio; and venue sponsors: Sun Boardwalk.
Ballet academy director grabs youth accolade in The Herald Citizens of the Year awards
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
