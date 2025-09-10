Campaign against underage drinking and other social ills presented at Bay school
A vision of fighting substance abuse and other social ills in schools across the province culminated in the proactive Peer-to-Peer programme making its way to the Friendly City.
The programme aims to reach 25,000 pupils across 40 schools in the province’s two biggest municipalities through education and avoiding the negative effects of events such as “pens-down parties”...
