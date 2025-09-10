Deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk flits off to Germany instead of appearing in court
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk chose a conference abroad over the bench — skipping court in favour of a German trip.
His decision not to show up for his cyber fraud trial in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday resulted in an arrest warrant being issued. ..
