Don't risk your life for 'likes': traffic authority slams Penny Ntuli's freeway twerks

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has condemned the behaviour of radio presenter Penny Ntuli.

The Jozi FM presenter recently shot up trends lists after a video of her and a friend dancing, bending over and twerking for oncoming traffic while on the side of the road circulated on social media.

Reacting, the RTMC stressed that it is illegal for pedestrians to be on the freeway at all, let alone behaving in such a way.

“The RTMC is astonished by this behaviour on our national roads. Pedestrians under the NRTA are prohibited on the freeways and it’s illegal. Content creators should not risk their lives for 'likes'.”