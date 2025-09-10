Gift of the Givers to revamp Livingstone Hospital’s emergency unit
Gift of the Givers is ready to step in and carry out much-needed renovations at Livingstone Hospital’s emergency unit.
The planned upgrade is in response to a request by the hospital’s head of medicine, Prof Akthar Goolam Muhammed...
