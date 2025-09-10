Grieving dad regrets not having done more to protect murdered son
Christopher Jonas, 21, found dead next to church in Jacksonville on Sunday morning
Another tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as the body of a 21-year-old was found next to a church in Jacksonville.
Single father John Jonas is struggling to come to terms with the untimely death of his son, Christopher, who was shot dead at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.