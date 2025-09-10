A police officer is alleged to have killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself after a hostage situation in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A police officer is alleged to have killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself after a hostage situation in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
This came after negotiators managed to persuade him to release his mother, but talks broke down. It is believed he asked to speak to his brother and girlfriend during the 16-hour ordeal.
The 32-year-old constable was based at Boschkop police station. He was deployed at the regional essential infrastructure task team. He joined the police service in 2019.
Police were alerted to “a family dispute” at about 8am on Tuesday.
Witnesses said he was refusing to let his 69-year-old mother* and 18-year-old nephew out of the house.
Hostage negotiators managed to persuade the constable to release his mother at 11pm. She was evaluated by paramedics at the scene before she was transported to hospital for medical treatment, spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.
“The hostage situation was resolved shortly before midnight when special task force members were about to tactically penetrate the house. Hostage negotiators were negotiating with the constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house.”
The police officer and his nephew were found deceased with gunshot wounds.
“Police employee health and wellness was at the scene and will continue to provide the family and the constable’s colleagues with psychosocial support.
“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will be informed,” Muridili said.
* Police were initially told it was his grandmother in the house, but learnt it was his mother.
