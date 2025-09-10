German ‘jaunt’ could come back to haunt
Jet-setter Gary a no-show in court, so what now?
Despite Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe initially refusing his request to attend an international conference, Gary van Niekerk defied her, skipped his fraud trial and jetted off to Germany.
After much back-and-forth, Lobishe eventually approved the trip — after the fact — and only so he could claim a subsistence allowance...
