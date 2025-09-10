Plettenberg Bay gears up to host 15th edition of mountain biking race
Plettenberg Bay’s reputation as a mountain biking mecca will once again take centre stage when the 15th edition of the Tour de Plett rolls into town on Saturday October 18.
Described by race organiser James Stewart as “a race with a purpose”, the annual event has grown into far more than just a sporting challenge — it is a showcase of the Garden Route’s rugged beauty, a driver of tourism and a platform for uplifting young talent...
