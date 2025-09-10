Police-linked rape cases have increased, Ipid tells parliament

“Ipid’s case intake for quarter one in the current financial year was at 1,171 compared with 1,361 in the same period in 2024/2025. The case drivers were assault and torture, death due to police action and discharge of an official firearm,” she said.
Most of the cases were in four hotspot provinces:
- the Western Cape with 213;
- Gauteng with 177;
- KwaZulu-Natal with 161; and
- the Eastern Cape with 138.
The province with the least was the North West with 73 cases.
Suping said 2025/2026’s first quarter also saw Ipid refer 390 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision whether to prosecute. By the end of the first quarter 1,090 cases were on the court roll.
Bila said Ipid remains committed to reducing the backlog of cases and by May it had a backlog of 14,907 cases. He said 36 retired detectives will be appointed over three years through a phased-in approach to investigate and finalise backlog cases where there is high pressure in hotspot provinces.
“To date 10 retired detectives are in the employ of Ipid. Five will be appointed in this financial year and the remaining appointments will be finalised in the outer year.”
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has reported an increase in rape cases involving police officers.
According to the directorate, 22 cases were registered in the first quarter of the previous financial year compared with 27 in the first quarter of 2025/2026.
Gauteng topped the list with five cases reported.
Ipid acting executive director Hlengani Bila told parliament's police portfolio committee on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2025/2026 Ipid secured 15 criminal convictions for offences which included rape, murder, assault and torture.
He was pleased with his department’s first quarter performance, particularly in its core function of investigations, though he acknowledged there is still room for improvement.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said sentences for the offences ranged from penalties or fines to a few months imprisonment for assault, eight to 25 years for rape and life sentences for murder.
