Siki Jo-An brings it home during international tour
Kwazakhele-born artist to perform in Bay before heading across Southern Africa and to South America
Acclaimed Gqeberha artist Siki Jo-An, who first captured the nation’s attention with her spine-tingling rendition of late icon Miriam Makeba’s The Click Song, is returning home this Heritage Month as part of her international tour.
The tour, titled “Intimate Concert with the African Queen”, kicked off at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Jazz Centre last week and will be hosted at The One Room Music and Comedy Club on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.