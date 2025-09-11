Art academy founder Nelisa Kala nominated for Forty Under 40 award
A passion for the performing arts and an innate calling to assist some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most vulnerable residents have seen Gqeberha’s Nelisa Kala being nominated for the prestigious 2025 Forty Under 40 Awards SA in the community development category.
The 38-year-old founder of the Moving Arts Youth Academy is now looking forward to the glitzy gala dinner at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, where she hopes to take top honours in the category...
