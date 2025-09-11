Bay counts the cost of broken traffic lights
Accident and congestion concerns as up to 100 out of order across city
With faulty traffic lights becoming a frequent frustration in Nelson Mandela Bay, dozens more have been knocked down by motorists, leaving other drivers to face dangerous intersections and relentless congestion.
A municipal spreadsheet shows 82 traffic lights across the city are out of service, either damaged or knocked down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.