Bay counts the cost of broken traffic lights

Accident and congestion concerns as up to 100 out of order across city

By Andisa Bonani - 11 September 2025

With faulty traffic lights becoming a frequent frustration in Nelson Mandela Bay, dozens more have been knocked down by motorists, leaving other drivers to face dangerous intersections and relentless congestion.

A municipal spreadsheet shows 82 traffic lights across the city are out of service, either damaged or knocked down...

